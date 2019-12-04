SEBI set to fill posts of three executive directors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is conducting interviews to fill the posts of three executive directors. Around two dozen applicants have applied for the three posts.

Around 15 candidates at the level of Chief General Manager level have been asked to appear for the interview. A dozen candidates, who are at CGM level in SEBI, have been asked to appear for interview for executive director in general category and three CGM-level officials have been shortlisted for the post of executive director in legal department.

GP Garg, Suresh B Menon, VS Sundaresan, N Hariharan, A Sunil Kumar, Jayanta Jash, Sunil Jayawant Kadam, Parag Basu, Manoj Kumar, Barnali Mukherjee, Prabhakar Reddy Patil and Sarat Kumar Malik have been asked to appear for interviews on December 5 while Amit Pradhan, G Babita Rayudu and Santosh Kumar Shuka are in contention for the post in the legal department.

"VS Sundaresan and Jayanta Jash are frontrunners for the post of Executive Director (general) and Amit (Pradhan) is the favourite for the position in the legal department. A whole-time member is pushing Pradhan's case," a source told Moneycontrol.

Out of these three posts, one opening has cropped up due to current executive director PK Nagpal's tenure getting over at the end of this month.

For the interview conducted on December 4, SEBI called some candidates who had worked with the regulator before, including some external candidates.

There has also been some chatter within the regulator that there should be representation from the reserved category in one of the three posts.