Sebi issues administrative warning to Infosys over delay in SDD entries

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an “administrative warning” to Infosys over some delays in entries in the company’s Structured Digital Database (SDD) -- the database of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).

“There were certain entries which were logged with a delay in the SDD. It was submitted by INFY that during FY2020-21 due to the ongoing Covid -19 pandemic, most of the workforce was working from their respective homes and not from the office premises.

“Therefore, it was logistically difficult to coordinate and maintain these records. While the information pertaining to UPSI during such period was available within INFY, it seems that updating of such information in the SDD system was delayed,” the IT major said in a regulatory filing on August 9.

The company’s response that the delay in updating the SDD was due to the pandemic has not been accepted, it added. A review of the SDD should have been carried out on a periodic basis, which would have ensured that such information was logged properly.

“The above violations have been viewed seriously by SEBI. Therefore, the Company Secretary was warned, and henceforth advised to be careful with respect to the maintenance of SDD,” the filing said.

As a good governance practice, Infosys is now in the process of internal due diligence in exercising completeness of SDD records, it added.

“There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the listed entity pursuant to the above[1]mentioned administrative warning letter,” the company said.

Shares of Infosys closed marginally up at Rs 1,392.45 on the BSE.

Structured Digital Database is the database of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI), shared internally or externally, with the intent of keeping track as to who all were in the know of an UPSI before it became public.

The concept emanates from the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. It has been effective from April 1, 2019.