Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani: 'I am what I am because of IIT Bombay'

Nandan Nilekani poses at the main building of IIT Bombay on Wednesday. (Image credit: @iitbombay/Twitter)

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday visited IIT Bombay and said that he owes all his achievements to his alma mater. His comment comes a month after he donated Rs 315 crore to the institute to mark 50 years of his association with it.

"A special day for me," Nilekani tweeted, "Returned to IIT Bombay 50 years after I first entered the institution. I am what I am because of IIT Bombay. I am confident that this hallowed institute is on its way from being India's best to being one of the world's best!"



A special day for me: Returned to @iitbombay 50 years after I first entered the institution. I am what I am because of IIT Bombay. I am confident that this hallowed institute is on its way from being India's best to being one of the world's best! pic.twitter.com/UaW71LEaqJ

— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay announced that it has named its iconic main building after Nandan Nilekani. The building will be named "Nandan Nilekani Main Building", the institute said in a statement. "Celebrating 65 years of IITB's Pursuit of Excellence A special felicitation ceremony was held to honour distinguished alum Nandan Nilekani Class of 1973. In recognition of his service and support, IITB's BoG deliberated and decided to dedicate its iconic main building to him," the institute tweeted with some photos with their alumnus.



Nilekani's contribution is possibly among the single largest donations made by an alumnus in India. Overall, he has committed Rs 400 crore in donations to the institute following his previous grants of Rs 85 crore.

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

Speaking about the donation, Nilekani said, “IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future."

