SEBI bars NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika from accessing securities markets for 2 years

As per the last shareholding pattern available, Prannoy Roy held 15.94 percent in NDTV while Radhika Roy held 16.33 percent.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy from accessing securities market for a period of two years.
The regulator has also barred them from holding any management positions in NDTV for two years.
The order has been passed for alleged violation of insider trading regulations.
As per the last shareholding pattern available, Prannoy Roy held 15.94 percent in NDTV while Radhika Roy held 16.33 percent.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 07:43 pm