MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi allows payments banks to act as investment bankers

Non-scheduled payments banks, which have prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be eligible to act as a banker to an issue (BTI), Sebi said in a circular.

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST
File image of the SEBI Headquarters in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

File image of the SEBI Headquarters in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

To provide easy access to investors to participate in public and rights issues by using various payment avenues, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday allowed payments banks to carry out the activities of investment bankers.

Non-scheduled payments banks, which have prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be eligible to act as a banker to an issue (BTI), Sebi said in a circular.

This is subject to fulfilment of the conditions stipulated in the BTI rules. Further, payments banks registered as a BTI will also be permitted to act as self-certified syndicate banks, subject to the fulfilment of the criteria laid down by the Sebi in this regard from time to time.

"The blocking/movement of funds from the investor to issuer shall only be made through the savings account of the investor held with the payments bank," Sebi said.

In a notification dated July 30, the regulator amended the Bankers to an Issue rules, thereby permitting such other banking company, as may be specified by the Sebi, from time to time, to carry out the activities of Bankers to an Issue (BTI), in addition to the scheduled banks.

Close
Bankers to an issue mean a scheduled bank or such other banking company as may be specified by Sebi carrying activities, including acceptance of application money, acceptance of allotment or call money, refund of application money and payment of dividend or interest warrants.
PTI
Tags: #Business #payment banks #SEBI
first published: Aug 3, 2021 08:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.