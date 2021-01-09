MARKET NEWS

Sebamed targets HUL's brands in print, social media advertisement campaign

In advertisements, Sebamed has directly named HUL's brands such as Dove, Rin, Pears and Lux.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
Sebamed advertisement (Image from @IndiaSebamed on Twitter)

Sebamed advertisement (Image from @IndiaSebamed on Twitter)


Personal care brand Sebamed in an advertisement claimed its cleansing bar is better than the soaps that its competitor Hindustan Unilever offers.

Advertisements very often claim that a particular company's products are superior. However, Sebamed has directly named HUL's brands such as Dove, Rin, Pears and Lux.

In video commercials shared on YouTube and on Sebamed India's Twitter handle, the company claimed its cleansing bar has a Ph level of 5.5, lower than that of HUL's Dove (7) and Lux (10).

Sebamed has also used the same marketing strategy in advertisements shared in newspapers and on Twitter.

"The Personal care industry has always been conditioned to follow standard beauty practices in order to make it appealing to the consumers. However, when we came across Sebamed and what the brand wanted to convey to its consumers, we decided to communicate the product truth through our campaign, without any silver coating. Striking the right balance between the bandwagon fallacy and authenticity, the brand is building a connection with its consumers through demonstration-based advertising with an honest approach," Konark Gaur, India Head of Marketing for Sebamed told Exchange4Media.

TAGS: #Business #HUL
first published: Jan 9, 2021 01:57 pm

