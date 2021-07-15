Schaeffler India Q1 PAT to Rs 88 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Schaeffler India to report net profit at Rs 88 crore (down 37.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 140 percent Y-o-Y (down 20 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,053 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1,851 percent Y-o-Y (down 216 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 14 crore.

