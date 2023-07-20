Scaler introduces GPT-4 powered AI teaching assistant to 'enhance learner experience'

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, Scaler Academy

Ed-tech startup Scaler by InterviewBit recently unveiled its latest innovation: an AI teaching assistant powered by GPT-4. By integrating ChatGPT functionalities into the Scaler academy programme, the tech upskilling ‘soonicorn’ aims to reduce the doubt resolution turnaround time of the learners and enhance their learning outcomes, an official release said.

Scaler's new system provides 24/7 comprehensive support, allowing learners to study at their preferred pace. It addresses three key pain points: problem comprehension, optimal problem-solving approaches, and code debugging. Learners now receive instant assistance whenever needed.

Relevant guidance

According to the release, when learners share their pain points with the teaching assistant, the GPT-powered feature offers them appropriate responses to assist with their queries. To maintain integrity, safeguards are in place to prevent the teaching assistant from revealing actual solutions. Instead, it presents prompts that aid learners in understanding the problem better and encourages independent problem-solving.

Furthermore, Scaler has introduced a 'Text Help Request' (THR) feature to enhance the learner experience with immediate and top-notch doubt resolution. This feature utilises advanced machine learning algorithms such as BERT and Distilled BERT, guaranteeing precise and contextually relevant guidance for learners.

Scaler's system uses BERT for text similarity matching and text embeddings to offer the most appropriate THR recommendations based on learners' specific queries. The accuracy and quality of these recommendations are ensured through factors such as Help Request and Teaching Assistant ratings, recency of resolved HRs, and a weighted scoring system.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler & InterviewBit, said, "Previously, our Scaler learners relied solely on teaching assistants who were available for 15 hours a day to address their doubts. However, with the launch of our GPT-4 powered AI teaching assistant and the THR feature, learners can now have their doubts and queries addressed instantly. These new features greatly boost productivity for our learners, aiding them with all the means necessary to work their way around complex concepts and problem-solving challenges."