App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI ups digital ante against private banks, will install over 150 Electronic Toll Collection centres

With an increase in transaction volumes in ETC lanes, the country's largest lender wants to step up the competition in the digital space. So far only two private lenders - ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have been active in this area.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In a sign of increasing competition in the digital payment and toll collection space, State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to rev up the installation of Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) centres through its digital payments venture with Hitachi's payment service arm.

The lender will add over 150 more centres to its current 40 centres in the country.

With an increase in transaction volumes in ETC lanes, the country's largest lender wants to step up the competition in the digital space. So far only two private lenders - ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have been active in this area.

SBI Payments Services, a joint venture between SBI and Hitachi Payment Services, will manage the project for the lender.

related news

"We looked at how this joint venture can work on transit-related solutions and how we can go for larger roll out of ETCs," said Loney Antony, managing director of Hitachi Payment Services that recently bought a stake of 26 percent in the venture.

"We have already implemented it for them in about 40 toll centres, which have seen an increase in transactions. Now we want to expand to more toll roads," he added.

On March 5, top officials of SBI and Hitachi met key merchants to showcase the capabilities of the digital payments platform created by their venture SBI Payment Services.

The country currently has 323 active toll plazas, where commuters can pay toll electronically using FASTag, according to National Highways Authority of India. Of these, 238 are powered by ICICI Bank, as per the lender's website.

Increasing numbers

FASTag is a device that is affixed to the windscreen of the vehicle to enable the electonic payment of road tolls directly from the commuter's linked bank account. As of February 2019, the number of FASTag units issued stood at over 4.3 million with transactions worth Rs 527.44 crore, compared to 0.2 million units and Rs 345.94 crore respectively a year ago, according to data from National Payments Corporation of India.

Apart from mass transit solutions, SBI's digital platform will facilitate card acceptance, quick response (QR) code acceptance, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and e-commerce business for merchants. The venture also plans to deploy Artificial Intelligence-based analytics to study customer spend patterns.

The venture is also expected to add to SBI's existing 6,00,000 Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals and over 16,00,000 merchant payment acceptance touch points in the country.

On October 29, 2018, SBI and Hitachi had entered into an agreement to set up a card acceptance and digital payment platform in partnership. "We will also utilise business analytics to develop strategies to penetrate into hitherto untouched Indian towns and cities through merchant-centric digital payments solutions," Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI, had said.

For Hitachi, the deal signifies the widening of its footprint in India. It currently provides ATM Services, cash recycling machines, POS processing services to lenders in the country.

"Hitachi’s joint venture with SBI, will further contribute to the development of digital payments in India by building a state-of-the-art digital payments platform and leveraging SBI’s robust customer network," said Toshiaki Higashihara, President and CEO, Hitachi.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Business #Digital Payments #Electronic toll collection #Hitachi #SBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Baghban Actress Arzoo Govitrikar Files Case of Domestic Violence Again ...

Left Wants Congress to Stay Out of Polls in Tripura to Avoid Repeat of ...

Chhattisgarh Man Booked for Raping Tribal Girl, Posting Obscene Pics O ...

SC Refuses to Hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Rafale Plea Over His 'Derog ...

WATCH | Expect India to Come Back Hard at Us: Danielle Wyatt

Priyanka Chopra in Talks with Amazon Prime Video for a Documentary on ...

WATCH | Lack of Depth Not an Issue in Pace Bowling Department: Mandhan ...

Jailbirds: Opium-Addicted Parrots are Robbing Poppy Farms in Madhya Pr ...

CGO Complex Fire: Several Important Files, Documents Feared Destroyed

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Vijayakanth's DMDK gets four seats in AIADMK- ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Allu Arjun shares a beautiful post on Instagram on his 8th wedding ann ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.