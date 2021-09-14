MARKET NEWS

SBI to cut base rate by 5 bps to 7.45% from Sept 15

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST

India's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI) on September 14 has decided to cut the base rate by 5 bps to 7.45 percent from Wednesday.

SBI will also cut the prime lending rate by 5 bps to 12.20 percent.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more updates)
first published: Sep 14, 2021 06:28 pm

Simply Save | What could India's inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

