App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI savings a/c holders with Rs 1 lakh plus balance to get lower interest from Wednesday

According to the information provided on the website of State Bank of India (SBI), the interest rate on savings bank accounts with balances above Rs 1 lakh will be 2.75 per cent below the RBI's repo rate, which currently stands at 6 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Savings bank account holders in SBI having more than Rs 1 lakh balance will earn a quarter percentage point less interest from Wednesday with the country's largest lender linking the interest rate to the RBI's repo or short-term lending rate. However, SBI savings bank account holders with less than Rs 1 lakh balance will continue to get 3.5 per cent interest on deposits.

According to the information provided on the website of State Bank of India (SBI), the interest rate on savings bank accounts with balances above Rs 1 lakh will be 2.75 per cent below the RBI's repo rate, which currently stands at 6 per cent.

Hence, the SBI will give 3.25 per cent interest on savings bank deposits with a balance exceeding Rs 1 lakh. At present, the interest rate is 3.5 per cent. The interest is paid quarterly.

The interest rate on such balances will go up in case the Reserve Bank hikes repo rate (the rate at which it lends to banks) and may fall further if the repo rate continues its downward journey.

related news

The SBI, which controls nearly a quarter of the banking system, was giving interest at a rate of 3.5 per cent for savings bank deposits up to Rs 1 crore and 4 per cent for deposits above Rs 1 crore till Tuesday (April 30).

Earlier in March, the SBI had announced that it will be linking its savings deposits rates and short-term loans to the RBI's repo rate from May 1 with an aim to ensure faster monetary transmission.

The bank further said all cash credit accounts and overdrafts with limits above Rs 1 lakh will also be linked to the benchmark policy rate, plus a spread of 2.25 per cent.

"The Risk premiums over and above this floor rate would be based on the risk profile of the borrowers, as is the current practice," according to its website.

SBI's domestic savings bank deposits stood at more than Rs 10.64 lakh crore at end-December 2018.

In December 2018, the RBI had proposed that floating interest rates on personal, home, auto and micro and small enterprises (MSEs) loans should be linked to external benchmarks like repo rate or treasury yields, from April 1, 2019.

However, the RBI later deferred the deadline saying it will hold further discussions with banks on linking interest rates.

As of now, banks follow a system of internal benchmarks, including Prime Lending Rate (PLR), Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR), Base rate and Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR).
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #State Bank of India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match at Bengaluru: Rain delays start o ...

Varun Dhawan opens up on Kalank’s failure, video inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na clocks in 15 years and filmmaker Farah ...

Taapsee Pannu just ‘spoiled’ the game for all the Avengers: Endgam ...

Asaram Bapu Biopic: Author says these two Bollywood actresses are apt ...

Kiara Advani chops off her hair as she raps, leaving fans shocked

Shocking! Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter is ‘NOT’ being launched by ...

Thor and Hulk thank fans to make Avengers: Endgame the biggest box-off ...

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan is in no mood to stretch her Twitter w ...

Uber Driver in Bengaluru Leaves Family Stranded in Road at Midnight Af ...

Google to Bet Big on 5G, Foldable Phones and More as Smartphone Sales ...

WATCH | Ganguly and Ponting Have Been Very Supportive: Dhawan

PM Modi's 'Majority in Minority' Speech Not a Poll Code Violation, Rul ...

Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law

WATCH | Call on Dhoni's Inclusion Will be Taken Before the Game: Flemi ...

Twitter Account of J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Hacked

IPL 2019 | 'Not Even Practice is Working!' - Kohli on Toss Losing Stre ...

PM Modi Using Names of Martyrs for Political Mileage, Says UP Congress ...

CJI Sexual Harassment Case: Complainant withdraws from inquiry by 3-ju ...

Why Indian elections are flush with cash

Ratings Downgrades: What does it mean for banks and NBFCs?

It's a RERA achievement: Project, broker registrations rise across sta ...

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Wall Street opens mixed; Alphabet weighs on S&P 500, Nasdaq

CLSA expects Nifty to pull back to 11,200-11,300 in near-term

Nifty can reach 13,000-levels if BJP wins majority, says Prabhudas Lil ...

Why these analysts are still bullish on YES Bank

Game of Thrones season 8: Post-Battle of Winterfell, what next for the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh’s half-baked campaig ...

Vote for Delhi: Kuchipudi dancer Raja Reddy says view toward Vedas, ar ...

End of an era as Japan's Emperor Akihito declares historic abdication; ...

Engaged in mad race of competitive populism, India's politicians are f ...

Champions League: Injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur need to dig deep to hal ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

The Borderlands: Travels through the North-Western frontier, in search ...

WhatsApp child sex abuse videos must be probed, demands child rights ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.