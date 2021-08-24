MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI now has a floating ATM at Dal Lake in Srinagar

SBI said that the floating ATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfils a long-standing need and will also be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
Floating ATM at Dal Lake. Image: Twitter/SBI

Floating ATM at Dal Lake. Image: Twitter/SBI

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently opened a floating ATM at Dal Lake in Srinagar. The ATM was inaugurated by SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on August 16, the lender said.

SBI has said that the floating ATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfils a long-standing need and will also be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar.

"SBI opened an ATM on a Houseboat at #DalLake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals and tourists. It was inaugurated by the Chairman, SBI, on August 16. The floating ATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfils a long-standing need and will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar," SBI had tweeted.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Khara called on J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

The chairman apprised the L-G of the latest initiatives taken by the SBI in J-K for greater financial inclusion, a spokesperson said, as per a PTI report.

Close

Related stories

Khara also discussed with Sinha various upcoming financial services to be extended to the citizens of the union territory.

The L-G asked the chairman to explore all possibilities to extend financial hand-holding to the youth through various schemes and interventions, besides taking initiatives under CSR, the spokesperson added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Dal Lake #Dinesh Kumar Khara #India #SBI
first published: Aug 24, 2021 09:38 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.