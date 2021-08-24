SBI now has a floating ATM at Dal Lake in Srinagar

Floating ATM at Dal Lake. Image: Twitter/SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently opened a floating ATM at Dal Lake in Srinagar. The ATM was inaugurated by SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on August 16, the lender said.

SBI has said that the floating ATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfils a long-standing need and will also be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar.



SBI opened an ATM on a Houseboat at #DalLake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals & tourists. It was inaugurated by the Chairman, SBI, on 16th August. The #FloatingATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfills a long-standing need & will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/nz3iddHIdp

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 19, 2021

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Khara called on J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

The chairman apprised the L-G of the latest initiatives taken by the SBI in J-K for greater financial inclusion, a spokesperson said, as per a PTI report.

Khara also discussed with Sinha various upcoming financial services to be extended to the citizens of the union territory.

The L-G asked the chairman to explore all possibilities to extend financial hand-holding to the youth through various schemes and interventions, besides taking initiatives under CSR, the spokesperson added.