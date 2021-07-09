SBI life Q1 Net Profit may dip 18.7% YoY to Rs. 317.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. | The stock has risen 11 percent from Rs 904.25 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 1000.50 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 90430 crore to Rs 100057 crore during the same time period.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks and Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects SBI life to report net profit at Rs. 317.9 crore down 18.7% year-on-year (down 40.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 42.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,933 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 17.1% Y-o-Y (down 48.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 321.4 crore.

