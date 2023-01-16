English
    SBI Cards Q3 Net Profit seen up 43.5% YoY to Rs. 553.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,228.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Broker Research
    January 16, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST
    SBI Cards & Payment Services: SBI Cards & Payment Services re-appoints Rama Mohan Rao Amara as MD & CEO. The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on January 6, 2023, approved re-appointment of Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara as Managing Director & CEO (nominated by State Bank of India) of the company for a further period of one year w.e.f. January 30, 2023.

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects SBI Cards to report net profit at Rs. 553.7 crore up 43.5% year-on-year (up 5.3% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,228.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 14.8% Y-o-Y (up 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,313.2 crore.


