SBI Cards block deal launched, Carlyle to sell entire stake

Private equity firm Carlyle Group will sell its entire stake in SBI Cards & Payments Services Ltd for as much as Rs 2,558 crore via block deal, according to deal terms seen by Moneycontrol on April 4.
CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity, which, as of December 2021 quarter, held 29.20 million shares or 3.09% stake in SBI Cards, will sell its entire stake in the firm through the block trade.
The shares are being offered between Rs 851.50- Rs 876.75 apiece, representing nearly 3% discount to the current market price, the Bloomberg report added.
Citigroup is the sole book running manager to the deal.
SBI Cards began operations in 1998 as a joint venture with GE Capital Corp. Carlyle, in 2017, had acquired 26 percent stake in SBI Cards from GE group for Rs 2,000 crore. It had also made a partial exit in the SBI Cards IPO that hit the market in March 2020. Since then the private equity firm has consistently reduced stake.