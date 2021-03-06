English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sayaji Hotels signs pact for 7 new properties

This expansion will lead to an addition of 476 new rooms and an overall increase of 1,000 rooms into the portfolio by the next fiscal 2021-22.

PTI
March 06, 2021 / 09:15 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Sayaji Hotels on Saturday said it has inked agreements for seven new properties across various states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan. Sayaji Hotels Management Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed seven management agreements to have new properties in Vizag, Bhuj, Dehradun, Udaipur, Jamnagar, Nashik and Morbi, Sayaji Hotels Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Experts say stay away from hotel, aviation sectors; here's why

This expansion will lead to an addition of 476 new rooms and an overall increase of 1,000 rooms into the portfolio by the next fiscal 2021-22, it added. Sayaji Hotels Ltd (SHL) was incorporated in April 1982. The company had established its first hotel in Baroda in 1987 and followed it by another one in Indore (1996). Later it also set up properties in Pune (2010), Bhopal (2014), Kolhapur (2015).

 
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Sayaji Hotels #Sayaji Hotels Management Ltd
first published: Mar 6, 2021 09:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.