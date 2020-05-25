App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salman Khan launches personal care brand FRSH, starts with sanitisers

After sanitisers, other products like deodorants, body wipes and perfumes will be launched under the brand, said Salman Khan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Salman Khan, in his latest business venture, has launched sanitisers under the brand name FRSH.

The Bollywood megastar announced the launch of his new grooming and personal care brand FRSH on social media late night on May 24. In the video message, Khan said that he had recently launched a brand named FRSH.

“Initially, we had planned to launch deodorants under the brand, but as per the need of the hour, we are bringing sanitisers,” said the movie star.

Sanitisers are in great demand amid the coronavirus pandemic as COVID-19 is communicable and sanitising is a key to safeguard against the deadly disease that has hit the globe, infecting over 54 lakh people and killed more than 3.45 lakh COVID-19 patients, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

After sanitisers, other products like deodorants, body wipes and perfumes will also be launched under the brand, he said in the message.

Currently, the FRSH sanitisers - which are 72 percent alcohol-based - are available at its official website, but later it will be available at stores, said Salman.

According to FRSH’s website, a 100 ml bottle of sanitiser costs Rs 50 and a 500 ml bottle of sanitiser costs Rs 250. However, if one goes for combo sets, there will be discounts from 10 percent to 20 percent, as per the website.



First Published on May 25, 2020 09:19 am

tags #Business #Salman Khan

