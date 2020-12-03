PlusFinancial Times
Ryanair agrees to buy 75 737 MAX jets in boost for Boeing

The order from the Irish airline, Europe's biggest low-cost carrier and one of Boeing's most important customers, is the largest for the jet since 2018 before two fatal crashes led to its grounding.
Reuters
Dec 3, 2020 / 09:02 PM IST

Budget airline Ryanair on December 3 ordered 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX jets with a catalogue value of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled US planemaker after regulators lifted a 20-month safety ban.

The order from the Irish airline, Europe's biggest low-cost carrier and one of Boeing's most important customers, is the largest for the jet since 2018 before two fatal crashes led to its grounding.

 
#Boeing 737 MAX jets #Business #Ryanair #World News
Dec 3, 2020 09:02 pm

