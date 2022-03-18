English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Russian missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Ukraine's Lviv: Mayor

    A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across the clear blue sky over Lviv's airport on Friday morning, an AFP reporter saw, and ambulances raced to the scene.

    AFP
    March 18, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv.

    Russian forces on Friday destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said.

    A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across the clear blue sky over Lviv's airport on Friday morning, an AFP reporter saw, and ambulances raced to the scene.

    "Several missiles hit an aircraft repair plant," Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the messaging app Telegram, adding the plant had been destroyed. "There are no casualties," he said, adding that operations at the plant had been halted.

    He earlier wrote that Russian forces had struck an area close to Lviv's airport.  Armed checkpoints turned motorists back from roads leading to the airport, and a local man told AFP he had heard a blast earlier Friday.

    Ukraine's air force, referring to the strike and citing preliminary information, said that six "cruise missiles had been launched, probably X-555, from the Black Sea." Two missiles had been destroyed, the statement added.

    Close

    Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque views. Last weekend Russian cruise missiles devastated a military base west of Lviv, killing 35 people and wounding more than 130.

    Located 70 kilometres (45 miles) from the border with EU member Poland, the city had largely been spared since Russian forces invaded on February 24.
    AFP
    Tags: #Lviv #Russia #smoke #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 11:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.