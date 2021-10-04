Rupa & Co to merge subsidiary Oban Fashions with itself

Rupa & Company | Representative image.

Knitwear major Rupa & Co Ltd on October 4 said the company will merge its wholly-owned premium brand subsidiary Oban Fashions with itself.

Launched in 2018, Oban Fashions has international brands FCUK and Fruit of the Loom under its fold and expects the revenue to reach Rs 40 crore in the current fiscal.

“The merger will take place in the third quarter of 2021-22, thereby giving it a distinct advantage in the Indian market.

“With this development, Oban Fashions anticipates increased market share, reduction in the cost of operations, a wider range of products, and expansion to new markets with greater potential to sell international brands,” Rupa CEO Dinesh Lodha said.

The synergy in business objectives between the two companies will be enormous since Rupa

eyes exponential growth in e-commerce as well as exports to new markets, the company said.

The company also has aggressive plans to grow the domestic business in India, especially in southern and eastern parts of the country, Lodha said.

“The Oban brands expect 25-30 per cent growth, while Rupa as a company is targeting 15-17 per cent revenue growth at over Rs 1,330 crore in 2020-21,” he said.