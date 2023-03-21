Royal Enfield to roll out ‘differentiated’ EV by 2025: Report

Royal Enfield is the first among legacy motorcycle manufacturers that made its EV plans public

Royal Enfield gears up to launch its first electric motorcycle by 2025 and has made considerable progress in its EV journey, chief executive B Govindarajan told Economic Times. The Chennai-based manufacturer is looking at a record volume for this year.

"We are progressing on our EV journey and have several ideas that are already in advanced stages of testing. Our approach toward our electromobility journey is very different and we have spent considerable time to understand the market and trends," he told ET.

The motorcycle making arm of Eicher Motors is aggressively building its EV technology and working towards creating a 'differentiated motorcycle' that will have a global appeal, said Govindarajan. The first e-bike based on its L-platform, codenamed L1C, is reportedly expected in 2025 with an initial volume plan of 5,000 units a year.

Royal Enfield leads the middle-weight segment of the motorcycle market with a more than 93 percent share and is the first among legacy motorcycle manufacturers that has made its EV plans public.