Route Mobile Q3 PAT seen up 16% QoQ to Rs. 376 cr: Arihant Capital

Route Mobile | The stock gained 86 percent to Rs 651.10 as against the issue price of Rs 350 as on September 21, 2020.

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Route Mobile to report net profit at Rs. 376 crore up 16% quarter-on-quarter (up 30.1% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Q-o-Q (up 32 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 384.8 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, (EBIT) are likely to rise by 16 percent Q-o-Q (up 46 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 44.6 crore.

