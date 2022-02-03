Rothschild & Co appoints Naina Lal Kidwai as senior advisor, board member of India arm

File image of Naina Lal Kidwai

Rothschild & Co on February 3 announced the appointment veteran banker Naina Lal Kidwai as a senior adviser and board member of its India arm.

In her role, Kidwai will assist in advising Rothschild & Co on its strategic ambitions, with a focus on helping drive growth in the region, the financial advisory group said in a statement.

"Kidwai brings extensive industry experience, both within the region and globally. She will work closely with Rothschild & Co’s Global Advisory teams in India and around the world to enhance the firm’s presence and expand its impartial, expert advisory and execution services in South Asia," it added.

Kidwai, 65, is considered to have a deep understanding of the Indian market environment, having previously served as chairman of HSBC India and executive director on the board of HSBC Asia Pacific, vice chairman and

head of investment banking at JM Morgan Stanley, and as the president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

She was also awarded the Padma Shri award by the Indian government for her contribution to trade and industry, Rothschild noted.

On her decision to join Rothschild, Kidwai said she is delighted to be part of the group. "It is an exceptional firm with global ambitions, and I look forward to helping Rothschild & Co grow and prosper in India," she added.

Rothschild Managing Partner Robert Leitão said India is an "important growth market" for them and "Naina’s wealth of experience will play an important role as we continue to grow our business globally."

According to Sir Richard Stagg, Chair of India at Rothschild, Kidwai's addition to the group will further strengthen their position in the country.

“Naina is one of the most accomplished bankers in India, and a truly trusted adviser. Her knowledge of the Indian economy and the global business landscape will be incredibly valuable to our clients. I look forward to working closely with Naina as we further strengthen our position in India," he said.