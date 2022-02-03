MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Rothschild & Co appoints Naina Lal Kidwai as senior advisor, board member of India arm

    Kidwai will assist in advising Rothschild & Co on its strategic ambitions, with a focus on helping drive growth in the region, the financial advisory group said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST
    File image of Naina Lal Kidwai

    File image of Naina Lal Kidwai


    Rothschild & Co on February 3 announced the appointment veteran banker Naina Lal Kidwai as a senior adviser and board member of its India arm.

    In her role, Kidwai will assist in advising Rothschild & Co on its strategic ambitions, with a focus on helping drive growth in the region, the financial advisory group said in a statement.

    "Kidwai brings extensive industry experience, both within the region and globally. She will work closely with Rothschild & Co’s Global Advisory teams in India and around the world to enhance the firm’s presence and expand its impartial, expert advisory and execution services in South Asia," it added.

    Kidwai, 65, is considered to have a deep understanding of the Indian market environment, having previously served as chairman of HSBC India and executive director on the board of HSBC Asia Pacific, vice chairman and

    head of investment banking at JM Morgan Stanley, and as the president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

    She was also awarded the Padma Shri award by the Indian government for her contribution to trade and industry, Rothschild noted.

    Close

    Related stories

    On her decision to join Rothschild, Kidwai said she is delighted to be part of the group. "It is an exceptional firm with global ambitions, and I look forward to helping Rothschild & Co grow and prosper in India," she added.

    Rothschild Managing Partner Robert Leitão said India is an "important growth market" for them and "Naina’s wealth of experience will play an important role as we continue to grow our business globally."

    According to Sir Richard Stagg, Chair of India at Rothschild, Kidwai's addition to the group will further strengthen their position in the country.

    “Naina is one of the most accomplished bankers in India, and a truly trusted adviser. Her knowledge of the Indian economy and the global business landscape will be incredibly valuable to our clients. I look forward to working closely with Naina as we further strengthen our position in India," he said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Naina Lal Kidwai #Rothschild & Co
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 10:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.