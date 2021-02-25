Roping in private hospitals a positive step towards COVID vaccination drive: Apollo Hospitals

File image: AP

People above 60 years of age can get COVID-19 vaccines from March 1 and those above 45 years with co-morbidities can also get the shots. The government also allowed private hospitals to charge and vaccinate patients. Vaccines will be free at government hospitals. Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals Group shared her views and outlook.

"This is a positive step towards this overall vaccination of the country," she said.

"We have adequate vaccines and that is exactly why the government has opened this up to accelerate the pace of delivery of vaccine," she added.

In terms of pricing, she pointed out, "It depends on the price of procurement of the vaccine. If we get the vaccine at the same price as the government at Rs 200-250 that we have heard about then Rs 400 should be an adequate price to move forward."

By March 1, 2021, all 20,000 private facilities which are getting designated right now for vaccinations will be ready. "So you will have 30,000 centres approximately doing 100-200 vaccinations per day. 30-60 lakhs per day is the current capacity of India, most likely it could go up further,” she shared.

