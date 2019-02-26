App
Feb 26, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rising India Summit 2019 highlights: Day 2 of the event stands cancelled

The annual event will bring together national and international dignitaries from the fields of governance, arts, business and academia under one roof.

highlights

  • Feb 26, 10:58 AM (IST)
  • Feb 26, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, will moderate a discussion with entrepreneurs Yashish Dahiya (Policy Bazaar), Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Suraj Saharan (Delhivery) and Priyanka Gill,(PopXo), titled 'A $1 Billion Mutinies Now'.

  • Feb 26, 09:49 AM (IST)

    After a welcome address by Robin Raina, CEO of Ebix, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will address a session titled 'Mahabharat'. This will start at 10.20 AM.

  • Feb 26, 09:46 AM (IST)

    After a successful first day with discussions about various industries with personalities from culture, politics and business and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's keynote address, the event is coming back on day 2 with more distinguished speakers and conversations.

  • Feb 26, 09:43 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! The second day of News18's Rising India Summit is expected to begin shortly. This blog will track live updates from the event in New Delhi.

  • Feb 25, 10:02 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. The second session of the summit will begin from 10:20 am tomorrow. Stay tuned! 

  • Feb 25, 09:51 PM (IST)

  • Feb 25, 09:43 PM (IST)

  • Feb 25, 09:10 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Employment opportunities have been created in every sector.

  • Feb 25, 09:10 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: How is it possible that employment opportunities are being created in Karnataka and West Bengal but not in the rest of the country?

  • Feb 25, 09:08 PM (IST)
  • Feb 25, 09:07 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: 10 lakh people in every month have joined the formal workforce — which means 1.20 crore jobs every year.

  • Feb 25, 09:06 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: How is it possible that without jobs, so many commercial vehicles have been sold?

  • Feb 25, 09:05 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Expansion of rail routes is going on while road construction has increased manifold. New bridges, new dams, new airports are being constructed. Is it possible that jobs are not created?

  • Feb 25, 09:03 PM (IST)
  • Feb 25, 09:03 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: According to Income Tax numbers, during the last 4 years, 6 lakh professionals have joined the system.

  • Feb 25, 09:02 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: When India's FDI is at an all-time high, is it possible that jobs are not being created? When a lot of international reports are saying India is fastest in eradicating poverty, is it possible that jobs are not being created?

  • Feb 25, 09:02 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: I also want to talk about your favorite subject: Employment

  • Feb 25, 09:01 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Abusing Modi is the priority for the opposition, my priority is to ensure taxpayers' money doesn't become their black money.

  • Feb 25, 08:59 PM (IST)
  • Feb 25, 08:58 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Nobody bothered about the honest money of taxpayers like you all sitting here, which was getting wasted in scams. Our government has addressed that problem.

  • Feb 25, 08:57 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: The Bansagar Irrigation programme was started 40 years ago. It was estimated that the work will be done in Rs 300 crore. It was kept dormant and no work was done. When we took over, the principle amount was increased to Rs 3,000 crore. This cost of delay is being borne by the taxpayer.

  • Feb 25, 08:57 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Two phrases that have created trouble in India — 'Mera kya?' and 'Mujhe kya?'

  • Feb 25, 08:54 PM (IST)
  • Feb 25, 08:54 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: It is a primary issue for me that every rupee that the tax-payer contributes to the development of the country is used appropriately.

  • Feb 25, 08:54 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Rarely has anyone been abused as much as I have been from one stage (while referring to the Mahagathbandhan meetings).

  • Feb 25, 08:53 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: These days, corruption has been sidelined and we are getting global appreciation.

  • Feb 25, 08:52 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: The problem is not that Modi has destroyed the nation. The problem is that we have closed shops of those who were robbing this nation.

  • Feb 25, 08:52 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: 12 crore farmer families are now getting Rs 75,000 crore directly into their accounts. This is also leakage-proof. How will a fodder scam happen now?

  • Feb 25, 08:51 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: At least 50 crore poor are now getting Rs 5 lakh each for medical expenses under the Ayushman Bharat programme. This money is also transferred directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

