you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

RIL races past TCS to become most valued firm by m-cap

PTI
 
 
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) July 9 went past Tata Consultancy Services to become the most-valued firm in terms of market valuation.

RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) was at Rs 8,11,048.27 crore at the close of trade, which was Rs 11,246.23 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Rs 7,99,802.04 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of RIL settled at Rs 1,279.45, up 2.20 per cent on the BSE. Intra-day, it rose 2.55 per cent to Rs 1,283.85.

The scrip of TCS, however, fell by 2.05 per cent to close at Rs 2,131.45.

During the day, it declined 3.95 per cent to Rs 2,090. Both the companies have in the past also competed against each other for the most valued company status.

In the list of top-five domestic firms, RIL was placed at the top of the pack followed by TCS, HDFC Bank (Rs 6,50,136.04 crore), HDFC (Rs 3,85,207.96 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,76,545.49 crore).

The m-cap of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reliance Industries Ltd #TCS

