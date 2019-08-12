App
Aug 12, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL AGM 2019 LIVE: Jio to partner with Microsoft for its Azure cloud computing services

Live updates of the Reliance Industries' 42nd annual general meeting

  • Aug 12, 11:07 AM (IST)

    Watch RIL AGM Live

  • Aug 12, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Mukesh Ambani says Jio and Microsoft have entered into a long-term alliance. As a part of this alliance, while Jio will set up large data centres across India, Microsoft will bring the Azure platform to Jio, says RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani. 

  • Aug 12, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Using blockchain, RIL to offer data privacy for Indians; Jio will install blockchain networks across India, says Mukesh Ambani, CMD, RIL.

  • Aug 12, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Invested in 14 startups that complement Jio's services, says Mukesh Ambani. 

  • Aug 12, 12:02 PM (IST)

    Jio Fiber customers who take up the annual plan will get an HD 4k LED television and a set-up box for free, says Mukesh Ambani.

  • Aug 12, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Voice calls from home to any Indian operator, mobile or fixed line will be free for lifetime, says Mukesh Ambani.

  • Aug 12, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Premium Jio Fiber will be able to watch the movies on the same day it is released, says RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani. Will be called 'Jio First Day First Show' and will be launched in mid 2020.

  • Aug 12, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Jio Fiber will come bundled with applications for leading OTT applications, says Mukesh Ambani.

  • Aug 12, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Unlimited international calling pack at Rs 500 per month for US and Canada on fixed line, says RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani.

  • Aug 12, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Jio Fiber will be priced at Rs 700-10,000 per month; 1/10th of the global prices, says Mukesh Ambani.

