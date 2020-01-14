Reporter's Take | More problems for Lupin as USFDA cautions company

India's third largest drug-maker Lupin said on Monday that the USFDA has cautioned the company over its Tarapur manufacturing facility, which could come under regulatory action.

In a filing, Lupin said that it had received a communication from the US regulator on an inspection conducted at its manufacturing facility between September 16 and 20 as Official Action Indicated.

In this edition of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find how this development could impact the country.