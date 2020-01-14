App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | More problems for Lupin as USFDA cautions company

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find out the impact of the USFDA warning on the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's third largest drug-maker Lupin said on Monday that the USFDA has cautioned the company over its Tarapur manufacturing facility, which could come under regulatory action.

In a filing, Lupin said that it had received a communication from the US regulator on an inspection conducted at its manufacturing facility between September 16 and 20 as Official Action Indicated.

In this edition of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find how this development could impact the country.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #Lupin #pharma companies #video

