Reporter's Take | Market share of Tata Motors drops to all-time low

The market share of Tata Motors declined to 5.1 percent, its worst-ever level, despite a series of new product launches.

The market share of the company in the passenger vehicle category until September-end is an all-time low for the carmaker, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed.

This is lower by a third when compared to its all-time best market share of 16.5 percent clocked in 2007.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the reason behind the decline in market share of Tata Motors.