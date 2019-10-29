App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Market share of Tata Motors drops to all-time low

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the reason behind the decline in market share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market share of Tata Motors declined to 5.1 percent, its worst-ever level, despite a series of new product launches.

The market share of the company in the passenger vehicle category until September-end is an all-time low for the carmaker, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed.

This is lower by a third when compared to its all-time best market share of 16.5 percent clocked in 2007.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the reason behind the decline in market share of Tata Motors.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #auto industry #earning season #market share #Tata Motors Q2 #video

