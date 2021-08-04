Reliance Industries to double its PET recycling facility to 5 billion post-consumer bottles

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is setting up a polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, in a bid to double its PET recycling facility to 5 billion bottles.

PET stands for polyethylene terephthalate.

Srichakra Ecotex India Pvt. Ltd. will build and operate exclusively for RIL the new recycled PSF – Recron GreenGold and PET flakes wash-line in Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

With addition of Srichakra capacity, RIL will be instrumental in converting about 5 billion used PET bottles into value-added fibers, it said.

"RIL’s industry expertise, technical knowledge, and business assurances will allow Srichakra to research, innovate and develop high-quality and sustainable products for RIL’s GreenGold portfolio,” said Srinivas Mikkilineni, Director - Srichakra Ecotex Pvt. Ltd.

Currently, RIL recycles PET bottles at its Barabanki, Hoshiarpur and Nagothane plants. Through these plants, it turns out more than 2 billion post-consumer PET bottles into fibres annually at present.

"RIL is committed to development of entire value chain and it

shares expertise and technical know-how with the entrepreneurs to produce top quality products at lowest possible costs. RIL has underwritten the entire production from Srichakra’s facility to provide support for development of the business," said Vipul Shah, COO - Petrochemicals Business, RIL.

This initiative undertaken by RIL to double its recycling capacity to 5 billion post-consumer PET bottles will ensure India maintains over 90% recycling rate. The company will focus on sustaining India’s post-consumer PET recycling rate which is currently the highest in the world.

: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.