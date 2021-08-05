MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance Industries arm invests Rs 20 crore in Neolync Solutions to boost 5G initiatives

The total investment into Neolync will translate to 40 percent of equity share capital in the company on a fully paid-up and diluted basis.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidy of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has invested Rs 20 crore in Neolync Solutions Private Limited.

Another Rs 40 crore worth of investment is expected to be completed by March 2023 following the completion of agreed milestones, RIL said in a stock exchange filing.

"The aforesaid investment is part of group’s overall 5G initiatives and commitment to Government of India’s ‘Made in India’ initiatives for fostering indigenous manufacturing especially in next gen 5G technologies," RIL said.

The total investment into Neolync will translate to 40 percent of equity share capital in the company on a fully paid-up and diluted basis.

Neolync's business activities 

Close

Neolync and its subsidiaries and associate companies are engaged in India-based manufacturing of electronic products such as mobile phones, telecom products and computing devices.

It is currently an early-stage company with an income of Rs 3.26 crore, the stock exchange filing said.
Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Reliance #Reliance Industries Limited
first published: Aug 5, 2021 06:38 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.