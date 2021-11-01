Reliance Industries announces opening of Jio Drive-in theatre, Bay Club at Jio World Drive

Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail, said that the mall brings together the best retail and entertainment experiences from across the world

Reliance Industries' premium retail mall Jio World Drive unveils a raft of innovative concepts in entertainment, F&B, retail, culture and art – many of them a first in India.

Jio World Drive (JWD), spread across 17.5 acres in Bandra Kurla Complex, will have Mumbai's first open-air, rooftop theatre named Jio Drive-In.

Operated by PVR, Jio Drive-In can accommodate 290 cars and boasts of the biggest cinema screen in town. It will open on November 5.

Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail, said, “Jio World Drive is born from an insight that the modern day customer views shopping as a sensorially enriching experience – one filled with fun, exploration and discovery. With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai.”

JWD will also be home to Mumbai’s most exclusive, private members club – The Bay Club. With advanced sports and athletic facilities, the Bay Club aims to be the finest in the city.

The company in a statement said that JWD is also reimagining the culinary landscape of the city, by creating a melange of F&B concepts in partnership with some of India’s most renowned culinary experts.

Another F&B first, See Saw, which will done in partnership with experimental chef Aditi Dugar, offers a pet-inclusive environment where canines and their humans can enjoy healthy and delicious foods from across the world.

JWD goes beyond retail, F&B and entertainment, and aims to spark curiosity and trigger conversations around art as well.

Placed across JWD are exquisite art installations by renowned artists from India and across the world, in an attempt to make art accessible to a larger audience.

“Through JWD, we have envisioned a brand that will nurture a culture of new ideas and lead with innovation and accessibility as core ethos. One aspect of accessibility is creating an inclusive space for art, making it participative and open to dialogue, especially among the youth,” said Isha Ambani about JWD’s unique focus on art.Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)