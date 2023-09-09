Reliance donates Rs 25 crore to Uttarakhand for flood relief

Reliance Industries Director Anant Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India’s most valuable company, has donated Rs 25 crore to Uttarakhand to help the Himalayan state in its flood relief measures after massive destruction caused by heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides.

RIL Director Anant Ambani made the donation on behalf of the company to the Mukhya Mantri Rahat Kosh, or the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked RIL and Anant Ambani for the support.

“We hope this initiative will further the state government’s efforts to take up various development programmes for the people of Uttarakhand,” Ambani said in a letter to CM Dhami.

“We, at Reliance, are fortunate to have been a partner to the state for over 10 years through various education and social development initiatives,” Ambani wrote in the letter.

Catch latest updates from the G20 Summit here

RIL, and the Ambani family, have been deeply involved with various activities in Uttarakhand over many years.

In October 2020, Ambani donated Rs 5 crore to the Chardham Devasthanam Board to help it cope with the losses caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Reliance Foundation contributed Rs 5 crore to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority as a support to the Covid-19 relief efforts in 2021. The company said that the financial aid is its duty towards the nation in its collective fight against the pandemic.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 2.5 crore each last year to the temple committees of Badrinath and Kedarnath, both in Uttarakhand.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.