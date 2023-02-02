English
    Exclusive| Reliance Capital to challenge NCLT order in Supreme Court, say sources

    NCLT, in its February 2 order, allowed Torrent Investments as the highest bidder for debt-ridden Reliance Capital

    Jinit Parmar
    February 02, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST
    Reliance Capital

    Reliance Capital

    Debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) is planning to challenge the verdict of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that ruled Torrent Investment as the highest bidder for the firm in the Supreme Court, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol requesting anonymity.

    On February 2, NCLT quashed the appeal by the committee of creditors (CoC) to hold another auction, terming it against the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) regulations.

    “Torrent Investments had a bid of Rs 8640 crores, whereas Hinduja Group’s bid was Rs 400 crores more at Rs 9000 crore. We would go with Hinduja,” said one of the persons quoted above.

    Plan for second auction