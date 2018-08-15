App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 07:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Brands buys additional 12.56% stake in Genesis Colors for Rs 53 cr

The move would help Reliance Brands, a Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) subsidiary, add to the existing portfolio of branded fashion retail outlets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Brands has purchased an additional 12.56 percent stake in Genesis Colors Limited (GCL) for about Rs 52.77 crore, taking its total holding in the company to 46.39 percent.

The move would help Reliance Brands, a Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) subsidiary, add to the existing portfolio of branded fashion retail outlets.

"This is to inform that Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of the Company, has purchased an additional 12.56 percent equity shareholding in GCL for about Rs 52.77 crore, taking its total stake in GCL to 46.39 percent," RIL said in a regulatory filing.

Incorporated in November, 1998 GCL is in the business of retailing and wholesale of branded readymade garments, bags, footwear and accessories directly and through its subsidiary/Joint ventures.

GCL belongs to a similar industry as Reliance Brands, it added.

"This acquisition will add to the existing portfolio of branded fashion retail outlets," it said.

In 2017-18 GCL's turnover was Rs 86.02 crore (provisional).

It had reported a turnover of Rs 80.04 crore and Rs 114.16 crore in FY 2016-17 and FY 2015-16, respectively.
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 07:45 am

tags #Business #Companies #Genesis Colors #Reliance Brands

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.