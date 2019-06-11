Reliance, BP to develop deepest gas find in KG-D6 block by 2022

Reliance Industries and its partner BP plc of UK June 11 announced sanction for development of their deepest gas discovery in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block. MJ, or D55, development is the third project that the partners have taken up to revive flagging natural gas production from KG-D6 block.

"Together the three projects are expected to develop a total of about 3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of discovered gas resources with a total investment of circa Rs 35,000 crore ($5 billion)," the companies said in a statement.

These projects together, when fully developed, will bring about 1 billion cubic feet a day of new domestic gas onstream, phased over 2020-2022, they added.