Reliance adds 2.32 lakh jobs in FY22, Jio readies 5G coverage blueprint

Reliance Industries added 2.32 lakh jobs in FY 2021-22 which took its total workforce strength to 3.43 lakh at the end of FY22, according to the company's integrated annual report.

Reliance's telecom arm Jio, which is India's largest digital services platform, has completed 5G coverage strategy for top 1,000 cities, with 100 percent indigenous technology.

Reliance expects its green power segment to emerge as a growth engine for the company that would potentially outperform other businesses in the next 5-7 years, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders in a message.

The telecom-to-energy conglomerate, which is India's most valued company with a market capitalisation of Rs 17.45 lakh crore, made major strides across its retail, telecom, energy, and digital businesses in 2021-22, said Ambani, adding that digital services, retail, and oil-to-chemicals (O2C) are its three ''extremely agile and highly potent growth engines''.

Here are the sector-wise key highlights of Reliance Industries' annual report 2021-22:

Corporate:

-Reliance is one of India’s largest contributors to the national exchequer. Reliance’s consolidated contribution to the national exchequer jumped 38.8 percent to Rs 188,012 crore in FY22 from Rs 135,468 crore of FY21. This was 5.4 percent of the government’s budgeted expenditure for FY22 of Rs 34.83 lakh crore.-Reliance Group added 2.32 lakh jobs in FY2021-22. Out of this, 168,910 jobs were added in retail, while 57,883 were added to Jio.-Reliance posted a 47 percent jump in revenues to Rs 792,756 crore and 26.2 percent jump in net profit to Rs 67,845 crore for FY 2021-22.

-In FY22, Reliance Industries became India’s first company to cross $100 billion in annual revenues.

Telecom:

-Jio had a total subscriber base of 410.2 million across mobility and fixed broadband by the end-March 2022. At end-June 2022, the number of subscribers stood at 419.9 million. Jio added over 130 million customers during 2021-22.- Jio has the largest single-country subscriber and carries the highest volume of data globally, excluding China.-Jio’s 5G coverage planning has been completed in top 1,000 cities based on targeted customer consumption and revenue potential using heat maps, 3D maps and ray tracing technology.-Reliance Jio became the No 1 fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services provider in India with over five million connected premises at end of March 2022, within two years of launching the JioFiber service, with an average data usage of almost 300GB per home per month.

- In the last few months, the pace of wired internet connections to homes has accelerated substantially, with Jio adding twice the number of fiber connections than the rest of the industry put together.

Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C):

- To replace the use of single-use plastic by sustainable materials, Reliance has developed a bio-degradable and compostable polymer, Polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT).- Reliance developed a new generation of air impermeable functional polymer, which can be used as puncture-proof inner liner for automotive tyres. This product will also add value to next-gen electric vehicles and contribute to net zero-carbon economy.-Leading India's EV transition, Jio-bp developed its own Jio-bp pulse charge app and set up couple of India's largest charging hubs (85+ and 120+ charging points) in Delhi NCR with Blusmart as the primary customer.

-Having built the first on-the-go charging station, first cluster charging station, first fleet charging hub, first charging app, Jio-bp now has over 300 charging points across the country.

Green Energy:

-Reliance’s scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions came down 1.64 per cent to 45.15 million tonne of carbon equivalent in FY2021-22. The total renewable energy consumption increased by 351 per cent YoY in FY 2021-22.-Reliance also achieved a 16 per cent reduction in flaring at E&P and O2C sites compared to FY 2020-21. The conglomerate aims to be net carbon zero by 2035.-During FY22, Reliance completed acquisitions and investments of over Rs 5,500 crore to build capabilities in new energy.-The development of Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex began on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar, which will be among the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world.

-Reliance signed an MoU with the Gujarat government for a total investment of Rs 5.95 lakh crore in green energy - leading to projects which have the potential to create 10 lakh direct or indirect employment opportunities in the state.

Retail:

-Reliance Retail built capabilities through organic growth, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with investments near Rs 30,000 crore in FY 2021-22.-Reliance Retail added over 2,500 new stores during the year. This translates in an average addition of around seven stores every day.

-Reliance Retail acquired B2B marketplace Just Dial in a boost to the digital ecosystem for millions of partner merchants and MSMEs. Retail business has invested over Rs 9,700 crore in partnerships in FY22.

Startup Incubator:

-Reliance Industry's startup incubator programme JioGenNext has supported 170 startups that collectively raised over Rs 2,600 crore in early-stage venture capital since 2014.

-The programme has received 12,153 applications from startups and aspiring entrepreneurs…the startup alumni has raised over Rs 2,600 crore in early-stage venture capital,” said Reliance in its report.

JioGenNext was founded by Mukesh Ambani to nurture startups early on. The programme has RIL's top management members as its mentors like B. Srinivasan, president & chief of staff, Rohit Bansal, group head of communications and Shailesh Kumar, chief data Scientist at Jio.

