    RIL aims to be ‘preferred provider’ for mobility solutions with fuel retail, EV charging network

    Jio-bp aims to expand from its current fuel retailing network of over 1,460 retail sites to up to 5,500.

    Rachita Prasad
    August 08, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
    Jio-bp station

    Jio-bp station

     
     
    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is moving towards being the ‘preferred provider’ for all mobility solutions in India by expanding its network of fuel retail outlets and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the conglomerate said in its annual report for 2021-22. 

    In 2021-22, RIL and bp’s fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The joint venture is rebranding its 1,460 fuel outlets and aims to set up a network of outlets that will offer additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments and food, and has plans to offer more low-carbon solutions over time.

    “Jio-bp is working on the twin targets of becoming a leading EV charging infrastructure provider and building a CNG network in the country,” Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said. 

    Jio-bp aims to expand from its current fuel retailing network of over 1,460 retail sites to up to 5,500.

    Jio-bp now has over 300 charging points across the country, which include on-the-go charging stations, cluster charging stations, and fleet charging hub.

    “We have also announced partnerships with some of the key players such as OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and last-mile delivery players to collaborate on increasing EV penetration and make EV charging and swapping convenient for customers. We’ve partnered with several City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies during the year for establishing CNG facilities for our customers at the Jio-bp Mobility station,” the company said.
    Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
    Tags: #electric vehicles #Fuel retail #Jio-bp #Reliance Industries
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 11:08 am
