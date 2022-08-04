English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Reliance Brands signs franchise agreement with Balenciaga to introduce the brand to India

    RBL will be Balenciaga's only partner in India under this long-term franchise deal, and this will mark RBL's second collaboration with Balenciaga's parent company Kering.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 04, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
    Representative Image: Shutterstock

    Representative Image: Shutterstock

    Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) on August 4 announced it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with luxury brand Balenciaga in order to offer the best of international fashion to the Indian market.

    RBL will be Balenciaga's only partner in India under this long-term franchise deal, and this will mark RBL's second collaboration with Balenciaga's parent company Kering.

    The original Balenciaga house, founded in 1917 by Spanish-born Cristóbal Balenciaga and established in Paris in 1937, characterised modern couture with its numerous advances in shape and technique.

    “Few brands have actually embraced the opportunity for creative reinterpretation and reinvention quite like Balenciaga. Their avant-garde and ingenious creations, bold use of the logo, and a consequent cult in the fashion industry has already created a strong footing throughout the world. It’s the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and using fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

    Balenciaga’s unprecedented interactions with the expanding digital realm, material developments, and today’s social responsibilities keep it at the forefront of modernity.

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: Reliance Brands Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Balenciaga #franchise agreement #luxury brand #Reliance Brands
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 06:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.