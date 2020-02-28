YEIDA plans to launch residential and commercial plots near proposed Jewar airport on March 1

The Yamuna Authority is planning to launch more than 1,000 residential and commercial plots located close to the Jewar International airport on March 1, sources told Moneycontrol.

"We are planning to launch a residential and commercial plots scheme on March 1. Over 1,060 plots will be offered in residential sectors 18, 20 and 22 D. The plot sizes will vary from 62 sq m, 120 sq m, 152 sq m, 200 sq m, and 300 sq m. We are also offering commercial shops in Sector 22 D and three hotel plots – one for a three-star hotel, one for a four-star hotel and one for a five-star hotel," said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Initially, only three hotel plots are being offered. The reserve price for hotel plots will be Rs 36,750 per sq m and for residential plots it will be Rs 16,700 per sq m, he said.

These plots are expected to come up in the proposed Aerocity project.

The scheme will be discussed at the board meeting of YEIDA, scheduled to be held on February 29.