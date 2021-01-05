We welcome Supreme Court judgement giving the go-ahead for Central Vista Project: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri

Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on January 5 welcomed the Supreme Court judgment giving the go-ahead to the Central Vista redevelopment project and said that the government has always been ‘sensitive’ to environmental concerns and will continue to ‘adhere’ to the highest standards during the period of construction.

The housing and urban affairs ministry is executing the ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

"Delhi is on course to becoming a World Class capital city and in the first step by the time nation completes 75 years of its Independence in 2022 a new Parliament building will be readily reflecting the aspirations of new India," Puri tweeted.

"We welcome the Judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court giving the go-ahead for the ambitious Central Vista Project. Central Govt has always been sensitive to environmental concerns & will continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction," Puri said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court of India on January 5, by majority judgment, allowed the government to continue with its Central Vista Redevelopment project - with riders.

It has specified caveat that, before the commencement of the project, the Centre will require the nod of Heritage Committee. Justice Khanna pronounced the minority judgment and expressed concern about the lack of public consultation by the government.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna pronounced the verdict on the batch of petitions challenging the redevelopment of the Central Vista area of Lutyen's Delhi.

The court during a previous hearing on November 5, 2020 reserved judgement on the case.

Announced in September 2019, the Central Vista revamp envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 Members of Parliament (MPs), which is to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 under the project against which various pleas were filed.

On December 7, 2020, the SC allowed the Centre to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project on December 10 after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would commence till the apex court decides the pending pleas on the issue.

On November 5, the apex court had reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas that have raised questions over the Centre's ambitious Central Vista project, which covers a three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

It envisages a new triangular Parliament with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs and several government buildings. It is to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates 75th Independence Day.

According to the government's latest proposal for the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the prime minister's new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, has revised the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

The Central Vista revamp was announced in September 2019.