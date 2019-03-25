Want to book a house under DDA housing scheme 2019? Here’s what you should know

Over 18,000 houses are up for grabs under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) 2019 scheme. On offer are 1,000 three-bedroom, two-bedroom and one bedroom flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela areas. The online application scheme opens on March 25 and will close on May 10.

While the three-bedroom flats are being offered in the range of Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 1.7 crore, two-bedroom flats will cost between Rs 66 lakh and Rs 1.4 crore, and one-bedroom flats are priced in the Rs 22.5-56.3 lakh range.

The total number of flats on offer in Vasant Kunj is 1,286. Of this, 336 flats are three-bedroom ones. A majority of the flats on offer in the current housing scheme are located in Narela.

DDA has launched a draw for over 18,000 housing units in the lower (LIG), middle (MIG) and high income group (HIG) categories this week. This may not be the last housing draw as there are over 6,000 flats still under construction across Delhi

It has decided to include an additional 7,500 flats in the 2019 scheme over and above the 10,300 announced earlier. The additional flats are in the economically weaker section (EWS) and MIG categories and are located in Narela.

The entire application processes will have to be undertaken online as there is no offline form this year. Those applying will have to pay the application fee online and upload one's latest photograph and scanned signature. Important communication and messages such as demand-cum-allotment letter, conveyance deed, etc will be sent by DDA to the registered email id and mobile number.The Delhi housing body has empanelled a large number of banks from where the registration fee can be paid. The registration fee, too, is on the higher side this time around, with the maximum being Rs 2 lakh for two and three-bedroom flats.

Those applying for one-bedroom LIG and EWS category flats will have to shell out Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000, respectively. The registration fee will be refunded to unsuccessful applicants.

Janta flat - Rs 10,0001 BHK - Rs 15,000EWS - Rs 25,000LIG - Rs 1 lakh

MIG/HIG - Rs 2 lakh

However, if the applicant has opted for more than one category, he/she has to deposit the application money of the highest category. An application once submitted cannot be withdrawn.

The flats cost around Rs 70-80 lakh and Rs 1.5-2 crore for MIG and HIG categories, respectively. MIG units range between 650 sq ft and 750 sq ft and HIG around 970 sq ft in the plinth area. Carpet area of units is generally 10-20 percent less than the plinth area.

For first-time homebuyers, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) benefit may also be available, officials said.The applicant must be a citizen of India and should have completed 18 years of age as on the date of submitting the application.

A flat in the housing estates of the authority shall be allotted only to such person who or his wife or her husband or any of his/her dependent relations including unmarried children does not own in full or in part on freehold or leasehold basis a residential plot having an area exceeding 67 sq meters or flat/built-up house having carpet area exceeding 67 sq m in the urban area of Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment.

Both husband and wife can apply for flats separately subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions with the stipulation that if both are declared successful, only one shall be allotted a flat and the full amount of application money of the other spouse will be refunded.

One person can submit one application only either in his/her own name or as a joint applicant.

The income of applicants applying for EWS flats should not exceed Rs 3 lakh per annum. There is no income criterion for other categories.

Applicants will not be required to submit any document at the time of submission. Only successful applicants will be required to submit the prescribed supporting documents.Self-attested copy of the PAN card, the details of which will be verified before issuance of possession letter to successful allottees.

Identity proof: self-attested copy of passport, government identity card, Election ID, driving licence, ration card with photo (of the person whose photo is affixed) or Aadhaar card.

Proof of residence: self-attested copy of passport, government identity card, Election ID, ration card, driving licence, telephone bill, electricity bill, water bill, house tax receipt, bank passbook (page carrying name and address) or Aadhaar card.

Proof of income for EWS category as issued by the office of concerned SDM/ Tehsildar.

All eligible applicants will be considered for allotment through a computerised draw, based on a random number technique. The draw to be held in the presence of independent observers will be web-streamed.The flat cost has to be deposited within 90 days from the date of issue of demand-cum-allotment letter. The latter will be issued online for information purpose. However, a hard copy will be sent by registered/speed post.

An email and SMS will also be sent to all the allotees. Additional grace of six months will be available to allottees subject to payment of interest at the rate of 10 percent per annum.

Applicants will be required to become a member of the registered welfare agency/association of apartment owners formed for the purpose of maintenance. Only one RWA will be registered for one pocket. All allottees will mandatorily have to become member of the concerned RWA.

For major maintenance, contribution towards the maintenance fund will be recovered from allottees and would be placed in an escrow account. Maintenance works would be undertaken out of the interest earned from this corpus.

The fund will be apportioned to the RWAs registered with DDA and will be managed by a Committee which will be represented by the Executive Engineer of the concerned zone. The fund becomes operative from the date the first demand-cum-allotment letter is issued.

The allottee shall be entitled to receive possession only after he/she has completed all formalities, paid all dues and furnished/executed all the documents as required in the demand-cum-allotment letter.

Digitally signed possession letter will be issued online only, and the allottee has to upload self-attested copies of the requisite documents.

An SMS/ email intimation regarding uploading of possession letter will also be sent to the allottees.

After issuance of possession letter, the allottee may reserve a date for physical possession through the online mode. If the allottee does not take possession of the flat within three months and up to one year from the date of issue of possession letter, he/she shall be liable to pay watch and ward charges at the prescribed rates.

If physical possession is still not taken over by then, the allotment shall be automatically cancelled. No showcause notice shall be served before cancellation. Any amount deposited towards the cost of the flat will be refundable without interest in case of cancellation after deduction of the application money.

