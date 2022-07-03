English
    The Tenant | What makes Bandra tick for a tenant who is single?

    In the first episode of The Tenant, a series where we talk to the tenants in India’s leading metros and understand from them what ticks and what does not for their homes and neighbourhoods, we feature Prashanti Shivalenka, a young finance professional who has made Mumbai her home for the past two years. The budget needed to be affordable and the tenant wanted her own space. So how was the rental deal secured? What were the deciding factors? What works for the apartment and what doesn’t? Let’s find out

