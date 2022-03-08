English
    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Devi Shankar, president, industrial and logistics, data centers, Anarock Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, to know what are the challenges that women face in the real estate sector which is accustomed to female labourers at the construction site, but not used to seeing women in the boardroom.

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Devi Shankar, president, industrial and logistics, data centers, Anarock Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, to know what are the challenges that women face in the real estate sector which is accustomed to female labourers at the construction site, but not used to seeing women in the boardroom.


    Devi Shankar tells Vandana Ramnani that there is a definitely a need for more women to seriously consider the real estate sector as a career option. Real estate it is not just about sales and residential, it’s about engineering, architecture and even operations. There are opportunities for women as long as there is awareness and there are mentors to guide them through, she says.


    She shares that it has not been easy for her and that there have been challenges all along. “But you have to take them in your stride and find ways to deal with them,” she said.


    She agrees that she too had a perception about the real estate sector being highly male dominated but once clients respect you for your capability and once that trust and confidence is established, it is never difficult to close a transaction or win new customers.


    “There is always an initial judging which is little more intense as compared to a guy. And if a woman is found to be incapable, that becomes slightly more punishing as well,” she shares.

    Her advice to women wanting to join the real estate sector is that if they make use of the opportunities that come their way, are open to learning, take challenges in their stride, nothing is difficult. Finally, be open to learning and taking on responsibility of the new opportunity that comes your way, she signs off.

    Tags: #India #Podcast #Real Estate #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show Podcast
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 08:25 pm
