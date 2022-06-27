English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Residential demand exceeding pre-COVID levels

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Tariq Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, West India at Prestige Group, about the company’s plans in the residential space.

    Moneycontrol News

    Ahmed also tells listeners that the key markets for the group going forward will be Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai in terms of size. “These three key markets and some of the smaller cities in South India that will drive sales. We also have a flag planted in Goa as well,” he says.

    The company is also planning to come up with a large hospitality project in Delhi with over 800 rooms combined through two hotel properties. “It is under construction and therefore it should come to the market in about two to three years,” he says.

    He tells listeners that sales have touched a historical high, “particularly in our home markets, we have seen that demand clearly beyond pre-COVID levels.”

    The company’s marquee project in Bengaluru has sold largely on the villa and open land concept and people are demanding more area. “We are seeing a robust uptick and this bull run is here to stay till at least the medium term,” he signs off.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #construction #Covid #Delhi #demand #hotel #Hyderabad #Moneycontrol #mumbai #Podcast #Real Estate #Residential #sales
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 12:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.