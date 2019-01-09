Skootr leases 10,000 sq ft space in Delhi's Connaught Place

Skootr, a managed office spaces brand, has announced that it is leasing 10,000 sq ft space in Connaught Place, Delhi, wherein, it plans to launch 150 seats in the centre. It plans to foray into Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in the near future and expand its network to 30 cities and overall capacity to over 100,000 seats across the country, the company said.

The rent of seats Connaught place centre will vary from Rs 27,000- Rs 35,000 per seat. Skootr has leased out 75 seats in the centre, rest of the seats will be open to the market. This is Skootr's 12th centre and company has offered more than 3500 seats across four cities, which are Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur and Delhi.

"Skootr is an enterprise service player in the market, wherein, we offer Headquarters as a service to India’s established companies and MNCs. Skootr’s business model is to offer service to any company planning to set-up permanent office. Our spaces help our clients increase productivity," said Puneet Chandra, founder and joint managing director, Skootr.

Ankit Jain, founder and joint managing director, Skootr, said: "Connaught place is a commercial hub in Delhi and has huge scope of growth in serviced and managed co-working spaces. Players like us can help de-clutter and offer better services at these commercial hubs. We plan to add another 200,000 sq ft this year itself, while adding about a million sq ft to the portfolio in the next year.”

According to Knight Frank India report released this week, leasing by co- working spaces saw a significant rise of 52 percent year-on-year in the second half of 2018 (Jun – Dec) as compared to same time in 2017. BFSI, led mostly by payment gateway companies, formed 18 percent of all leasing transactions in the second half of 2018.