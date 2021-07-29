MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Realty contribution to GDP to reach 10% by 2025: Official

The real estate sector's contribution to the GDP is 7 percent now and it is expected to reach 10 percent by 2025.

PTI

The real estate sector which has been stressed for quite some time now has started showing signs of improvement since the first quarter of the current fiscal and its contribution to the country's GDP is expected to reach 10 percent by 2025 from the current 7 percent, a top government official said on Thursday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra also said that the National Urban Digital Mission has taken up steps to connect nearly 2,535 cities across India to improve connectivity.

The real estate sector's contribution to the GDP is 7 percent now and it is expected to reach 10 percent by 2025. The sector in India is set to be valued at USD 1 trillion in the next few years as the country aims at USD 5 trillion economy, he said at an interactive session with Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

Mishra said that construction of 725 kilometres of metro railway tracks has been completed while 1,060 kilometres of tracks are being constructed in 18 cities.

One lakh houses in urban areas were constructed last year to provide rental accommodation to poor street vendors and migrant workers, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #GDP #India #Real Estate #Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry
first published: Jul 29, 2021 09:32 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.