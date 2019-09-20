App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

PMRDA and Switzerland's 2000WSCA to develop carbon-neutral township in Pune

The agreement also involves carbon-neutral regulatory framework.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) signed an agreement with Switzerland's 2000-Watt Smart Cities Association (2000WSCA) to develop a carbon-neutral township in the city.

"We intend to adopt elements of carbon neutrality and energy sufficiency for planning and development of the Pune metropolitan region. As a proof of concept for the same, PMRDA and 2000 Watt Smart Cities Association plans to develop a model carbon-neutral smart sustainable living township in Pune," a senior PMRDA official said.

Swiss cities have already adopted this regulatory framework in order to achieve goals set by COP21 Paris treaty to control global warming.

Under this cooperation, support is offered from the Swiss University of Zurich's Fintech laboratory, the University of Lucerne in the field of mobility, tourism, waste management, and the University of Rapperswil in the field of agriculture cluster for various developmental aspects in PMRDA region.

The cluster development will also attract investment facilitated by Swiss establishments in the PMRDA region of over USD 1 billion in infrastructure development, along with the establishment of various high tech industries in Pune, he said.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #India #Real Estate #Switzerland #world

