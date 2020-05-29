Naredco-UP signs MoU with UP government to provide jobs to 2.5 lakh labourers

To provide employment to labourers who have returned to the state following the coronavirus pandemic, real estate body Naredco’s UP Chapter has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UP government to employ 2.5 lakh migrant workers on construction sites spread across the state.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by NAREDCO-UP in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 29 in Lucknow.

Around 1.25 lakh workers will be absorbed at project sites spread across Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in NCR, while the remaining 1.25 lakh will be taken for projects across other cities in UP such as Meerut, Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, depending on requirements of developers in these areas.

"Labour shortage is the biggest challenge that the real estate sector faces today. The government is working to resolve this issue on a priority basis. The solution is within our state," RK Arora, Naredco-UP president, told reporters in a video conference.

He said he hopes that through this initiative work on construction sites will resume in full swing within two months.

“Hopefully we will be able to cover up on construction delays. We will gradually augment manpower. Demand for workforce may increase from 2.5 lakh to even 5 lakh going forward as work resumes,” he said.

The association will also provide training to labourers to undertake construction works, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the mantra of "atmanirbar". We are committed to support UP Government and standby with them for creating Atmanirbar Uttar Pradesh by employing migrant workers in our state," he said.

NAREDCO-National has around 5,000 members across the country.

“Labourers would first be quarantined and then their details registered with Naredco. As per state government’s data around 30 lakh registered workers have returned from other states to UP so far. The government is currently doing skill mapping,” he said.

Projects across Noida and Greater Noida had engaged about 10-12 lakh construction workers pre-COVID. Post the pandemic, less than one lakh construction workers are deployed across sites in Delhi-NCR.

Arora said that the MoU may be implemented in the next fortnight. "This MoU is a win-win situation for labourers from UP, state government developers and also homebuyers. Labourers will be absorbed and construction work will start," he said.

He said the association will get data of labourers from the state government, after which it will run an awareness campaign to attract labourers on their sites.

