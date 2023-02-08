English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    MC Explainer: Can Maharashtra RERA classify and rate real estate developers or projects?

    After the Bombay High Court recently raised the query, Moneycontrol spoke to legal experts to understand whether this can be done so that people can make informed decisions.

    Mehul R Thakkar
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    The Bombay High Court while hearing a case relating to a stalled Mumbai real estate project on February 03, asked the state government whether the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) can rate or classify developers to ensure that people can make better and informed decisions regarding the choice of a developer. Legal experts Moneycontrol spoke to said that grading developers and projects is possible and the RERA Act empowers the authorities to do so.

    What was the court order?

    The Bombay High Court in the order stated, "State government (Maharashtra govt) to ascertain whether an authority such as the Maharashtra RERA can identify, classify or rate developers according to such measure or metrics that it deems appropriate. This would be to the benefit of Society such as this one, as also MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority), and would minimise the risk to a considerable extent in project completion. With a developer database accessible, both the Society and MHADA would be able to make a better informed decision about the choice of developer."

    The order added that the court is not issuing any directions or orders to MahaRERA, but sought to know if there is a database of developers, whether MahaRERA had a rating system, and if not, whether it was willing to consider developing one. "We have outlined one particular advantage to having such a system. There may be other benefits. Equally, there may be issues or pitfalls that we have not foreseen or considered. We, therefore, approach MahaRERA not just as a statutory authority, but as a body with specialized knowledge, expertise and data, seeking its assistance," the court said.